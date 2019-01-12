The Indiana sixth grader who was paralyzed in an accident that killed three other children is speaking publicly for the first time.Maverik Lowe, 11, was hit by a car in Rochester, Indiana in October while he, Alivia Stahl and Xzavier and Mason Ingle tried to board the school bus.Maverik suffered a broken back, neck and arm and a punctured lung. He has not been able to walk since the accident.Alivia, Xzavier and Mason all died in the crash.Maverik said he is determined to regain his strength."Knowing that my friends are never gonna come back just made me feel like, 'I will do this for them, I will walk again for them,'" Maverik said.The driver responsible for the crash, 24-year-old Alyssa Shepherd, has pleaded not guilty to reckless homicide.