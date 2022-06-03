I-57 crash: Driver killed after hitting IDOT truck in Matteson; Worker injured

MATESON, Ill. (WLS) -- A driver was killed after hitting an IDOT truck and injuring a worker on I-57 in south suburban Matteson Thursday night, authorities said.IDOT was assisting after a crash at 8:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the expressway at Vollmer Road.Shortly before 11:30 p.m. as IDOT was getting ready to re-open the road, authorities said the driver of a black Volkswagen sped through the area and hit an IDOT maintenance truck.The driver of the Volkswagen was killed in the crash. Authorities have not released the driver's identity.All northbound of I-57 were closed after the crash and reopened around 4:30 a.m.