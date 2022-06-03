I-57 crash: Driver killed after hitting IDOT truck in Matteson; Worker injured

MATESON, Ill. (WLS) -- A driver was killed after hitting an IDOT truck and injuring a worker on I-57 in south suburban Matteson Thursday night, authorities said.
IDOT was assisting after a crash at 8:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the expressway at Vollmer Road.
Shortly before 11:30 p.m. as IDOT was getting ready to re-open the road, authorities said the driver of a black Volkswagen sped through the area and hit an IDOT maintenance truck.
The driver of the Volkswagen was killed in the crash. Authorities have not released the driver's identity.
All northbound of I-57 were closed after the crash and reopened around 4:30 a.m.
