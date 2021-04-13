I-Team

IDES warns of unemployment scam promising $1,400 in additional benefits

By
EMBED <>More Videos

IDES warns of unemployment scam promising $1,400 in additional benefits

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Department of Employment Security has issued a warning about an email scam attempting to steal personal information.

The email states that the IDES has added an additional $1,400 to your weekly benefits and that there might incline many people to take the bait.

Recipients of the email are then prompted to click a link that goes to a page where they are then asked to fill out personal information, including social security numbers.

IDES urges anyone who receive this type of email not to click on the link provided. Doing so will allow the fraudsters access to your personal information. Always check the sender of the email and delete it if you believe the email to be fraudulent.

IDES issued a statement saying, "This is a phishing scheme.

"If you look at the sender's address (teresa.yan@state.ma.us), you'll notice it is not from IDES or a state of Illinois email address. Additionally, the information contained in the body of the email referring to an additional weekly $1400 supplemental payment is inaccurate. As you're aware, the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act extended the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program to claimants to receive an additional $300 per week to their benefit payment(s). $1400 was the amount individuals received as a result of the last federal stimulus payment, which was paid directly to individuals via the US Treasury, not through state unemployment agencies.

"Individuals who receive this type of email should not click on the link provided. Doing so will allow the fraudster(s) access to personal information. Individuals should check the source of the email (the sender), the information contained in the email, and once confirming it is a phishing scheme, delete the email. Never click on any link you receive (either via text or email) if you do not and cannot trust the sender."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illinoisi teamscamunemployment
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
How could police confuse Taser and gun? Education, experience play role: experts
Tax refund tips for getting more money back from the IRS
I-Team: Password Overload
Facebook breach: How to protect your privacy on social media
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FDA, CDC call for 'pause' on J&J COVID-19 vaccine
Barricaded man points gun at Morton Grove police
Pride flag, BLM poster removal from IN school raises questions about inclusion
Protest after chief says officer meant to use Taser, not gun
CPD release images of Mag Mile burglary suspects
How could police confuse Taser and gun? Education, experience play role: experts
Chicago social service group launches bilingual COVID vaccine website
Show More
Why do people keep hitting the Long Grove bridge?
CPS, CTU continue negotiations over HS classroom return
South Side bakery sees surge in business, some backlash after VP Kamala Harris visit
Man seriously hurt in Pulaski Blue Line platform stabbing: CPD
Drama, danger and victory on 'American Idol'
More TOP STORIES News