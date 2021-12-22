IL State Sen. Kimberly Lightford, husband carjacked in Broadview, police say

BROADVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois State Senator Kimberly Lightford and her husband were carjacked in suburban Broadview Tuesday night, police said.According to the Broadview Police Department the incident happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of South 20th Avenue.Three masked subjects driving a Durango hijacked a black Mercedes Benz SUV, in the possession of State Senator Kimberly LIghtford," police said in a release.Police said multiple gunshots were fired during the incident but they did not indicate who fired the shots."The senator and her husband, Eric McKennie, who were together during the incident were unharmed," police said.No one else was injured, according to police.The suspects took off in both the senator's car and in the Durango, police said.Police said they are investigating potential surveillance video to help identify the subjects.