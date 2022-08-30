Illinois car insurance rates rising with inflation; how to find deals, discounts, and quotes

Illinois car insurance rates are rising with inflation, and some people are paying up to 30 percent more for auto insurance.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Your car insurance bill may be significantly higher lately, with some consumers paying up to 30% more.

"Every additional expense especially while I'm not currently working is just really, really challenging," said Chicagoan Christina Byrnes.

Drivers like her are trying to put the brakes on rising auto insurance rates.

"There's still supply chain issues from the pandemic. So, like, the cost to repair vehicles is more expensive, which drives up the cost of car insurance," said consumer advocate Ben Moore at Nerd Wallet.

They and the Illinois Public Interest Research Group have been monitoring the car insurance price hikes.

"It ranges from anywhere from eight to 10% on the lowest and to almost 30% on the highest," said PIRG's Abe Scarr.

There are some steps you can take to save. First, ask your insurer if you qualify for discounts.

"For example, maybe you've gone years without getting into a car accident or getting a traffic violation, you might qualify for a good driver discount that could be missing," adds Moore.

You can also ask about programs that lower the cost for people who don't drive as often, known as "pay per mile" insurance.

"You get either a plug in device that plugs into the diagnostic port of your car that tracks your car mileage, or you download an app to your smartphone that automatically tracks the mileage that you're driving," Moore said.

You can also try to save by bundling auto insurance with a home insurance policy, and considering increasing your deductible, meaning you'd pay more to repair your car after a wreck.

"I will say that only do it if you know that you have enough cash on hand to cover a deductible in case you do get into a car crash and need to file a claim," Moore advised.

Illinois PIRG said the cost challenges are even harder to navigate in our state.

"We think Illinois needs to do more to protect auto insurance customers," said Scarr. "It's just us and Wyoming that does nothing to regulate the rates."

While you need to have liability insurance, experts say if your car isn't worth very much you may want to consider dropping your comprehensive and collision insurance to lower your bill. But be prepared to pay outright for damage.

Don't forget to shop around for new quotes annually for the best deal.