Coronavirus Illinois: Gov. Pritzker staff member tests positive for COVID-19; IL cases top 77K with over 3K deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A member of Governor JB Pritzker's staff who had close contact with the governor has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Monday.
As a result of the positive test, about 20 members of Governor Pritzker's staff who have been working at the Thompson Center will be working remotely.
The senior staff member who was asymptomatic tested positive late last week and was in close contact with the governor and other staff members, the governor's office said.
Governor Pritzker and other staff members have all since tested negative for COVID-19.
The office will undergo a deep cleaning and Governor Pritzker and staff members will return when the IDPH says they should. Governor Pritzker will continue to hold his daily briefings.
The announcement comes one day after Illinois reported less than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in 12 days.
On Sunday, Illinois health officials announced 1,656 new coronavirus cases and 57 additional deaths, a noticeable drop in both cases and deaths over the past few days. There are now 77,741 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the state, and a total of 3,406 deaths.
With protesters and even a Chicago church pushing back on Illinois stay-at-home order over the weekend, Gov. JB Pritzker defended his cautious reopening plan during an interview on CNN Sunday.
"We are being very careful. We have a 28-day period that we're in now during the month of May, in which we're watching all these numbers. Monitoring them, " Pritzker said.
The governor said Illinois officials have "done a lot to make sure that we're keeping these numbers moving in the right direction."
"We will not reopen unless we meet all of the standards that I've set for doing so," Pritzker said.
The governor also announced that he put together a group with the state health department to track cases of children with an illness possibly linked to COVID-19.
He added that the state plans to launch a massive contact tracing effort in the next few weeks.
