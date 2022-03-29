coronavirus illinois

COVID Illinois Update: IL reports 1,586 new cases, 20 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Fourth COVID vaccine shot welcomed by infectous disease efforts

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 1,586 new COVID cases and 20 related deaths Tuesday.

IDPH notes that "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low as IDPH and local health departments move away from reviewing and processing COVID-19 death records over the weekend. Those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

There have been at least 3,065,321 total COVID cases, including at least 33,348 related deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 1.7%.

FDA authorizes 2nd booster shot for Americans over 50

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 44,020 new specimens for a total of 57,121,987 since the pandemic began.

As of Monday night, 492 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 70 patients were in the ICU, and 34 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 21,339,425 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Monday, and 64.13% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 7,076.
