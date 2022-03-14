COVID Illinois Update: IL reports 697 new cases, 0 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 697 new COVID cases and no related deaths Monday as the number of COVID patients in ICU beds statewide has now dropped below 100.Illinois Dept. of Public Health officials also reported 521 new COVID cases on Sunday and 1,106 on Saturday. No confirmed deaths were reported for Sunday, and 32 deaths were reported on Saturday.IDPH notes that "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low as IDPH and local health departments move away from reviewing and processing COVID-19 death records over the weekend. Those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."There have been at least 3,048,042 total COVID cases, including 33,107 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 1.4%, up slightly from 1.3% on Friday.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 37,772 new specimens for a total of 55,952,702 since the pandemic began. There were 77,461 new tests reported on Sunday and 105,475 on Saturday.As of Sunday night, 605 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 90 patients were in the ICU, and 43 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 21,238,781 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday, and 64.03% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 8,353. In Friday's press release, IDPH stated that 49% of Illinois' total population has now received a booster, according to CDC data.