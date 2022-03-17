coronavirus illinois

COVID Illinois Update: IL reports 1,150 new cases, 16 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 1,150 new COVID cases and 16 related deaths Thursday as hospitalizations hit the lowest level since July 18, 2021.

There have been at least 3,051,797 total COVID cases, including 33,180 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 1.4%, which is unchanged from Wednesday.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 94,482 new specimens for a total of 56,195,999 since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday night, 546 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 89 patients were in the ICU, and 38 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 21,265,540 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday, and 64.14% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 8,205.

