coronavirus illinois

Gov. Pritzker staffer tests positive for COVID during routine testing, spokesperson says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Pritzker staffer tests positive for COVID during routine testing

A member of Governor J.B. Pritzker's staff has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson.

The positive case came back during routine testing Monday.

The employee has not been in close contact with Gov. Pritzker recently, and all staff members who did have close contact have been identified and will follow CDC protocol for quarantine, the spokesperson said.

The positive staffer also recently received their first dose of the vaccine, they said.

The governor's office reassured that all employees continue to follow COVID-19 safety protocols during the pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessjb pritzkercoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Kids 5-11 start receiving COVID vaccine
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
IL reports 2,382 COVID cases, 25 deaths
1st shipments of Pfizer pediatric vaccine arrive in Chicago
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
McDonald's CEO's text about murdered Chicago children sparks outrage
Kids 5-11 start receiving COVID vaccine
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Show More
Chicago restaurants push for $60B in federal COVID funds
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold with a freeze
More TOP STORIES News