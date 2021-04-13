Gov. Pritzker staffer tests positive for COVID during routine testing, spokesperson says

A member of Governor J.B. Pritzker's staff has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson.The positive case came back during routine testing Monday.The employee has not been in close contact with Gov. Pritzker recently, and all staff members who did have close contact have been identified and will follow CDC protocol for quarantine, the spokesperson said.The positive staffer also recently received their first dose of the vaccine, they said.The governor's office reassured that all employees continue to follow COVID-19 safety protocols during the pandemic.