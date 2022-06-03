COVID Update: IL reports 5,820 new cases, 9 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 5,820 new COVID cases and nine new deaths Friday.There have been at least 3,318,982 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and, at least 33,853 related deaths.As of Thursday night, 1,227 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 114 patients were in the ICU, and 35 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. IDPH reports 19% of ICU beds are available.IDPH officials reported a seven-day case average of 36.6 per 100,000 people.A total of 22,402,533 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday, and 64.98% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 12,375.