coronavirus illinois

COVID Update: IL reports 5,820 new cases, 9 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

What does is mean to be at high COVID level?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 5,820 new COVID cases and nine new deaths Friday.

There have been at least 3,318,982 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and, at least 33,853 related deaths.

RELATED | Chicago COVID update: City moves to CDC's high risk level

As of Thursday night, 1,227 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 114 patients were in the ICU, and 35 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. IDPH reports 19% of ICU beds are available.

IDPH officials reported a seven-day case average of 36.6 per 100,000 people.

A total of 22,402,533 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday, and 64.98% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 12,375.

RELATED | COVID reinfection likely to become more common without variant-specific vaccines, experts say
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoislake countycook countydupage countymchenry countydekalb countykane countykendall countygrundy countylasalle countykankakee countywill countywinnebago countyevanstonvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Illinois reports 6,399 new COVID cases, 8 deaths
Illinois reports 4,347 new COVID cases, 22 deaths
Illinois reports 2,103 new coronavirus cases, 1 death
Our Chicago: Summer travel outlook and tips for trouble-free journey
TOP STORIES
Iowa church shooting leaves 2 college students, suspect dead: police
4 students 'taken from us by Texas escaped fugitive,' Tomball ISD says
Vote 2022: The race for Illinois governor: The Republican debate
Laura Day speaks out on drowning murder of her stepson
Woman, 29, killed in South Side crash: Chicago police
Peter Navarro, Trump aide, indicted for defying Jan. 6 panel
Gun suicide soars as cause of death among youth: Report
Show More
Police ID suspect in shooting of CPD officer; 2 at large
Durbin, Preckwinkle call for action on Gun Violence Awareness Day
Young Thug, Gunna denied bond on gang-related charges
Racist messages found in Evanston school bathrooms
Driver killed after hitting IDOT truck on I-57 in Matteson
More TOP STORIES News