Chicago COVID update: City likely to move to CDC's high risk level Friday, Dr. Arwady says

At high level of risk, indoor face masks recommended, Dr. Arwady says
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
LIVE: Dr. Arwady gives Chicago COVID update

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is expected to move into the CDC's high COVID transmission risk on Friday, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said Thursday.

At a press conference Thursday, Dr. Arwady said moving into the high risk level means everyone should wear a face mask indoors, but stopped short of calling for a mask mandate. Arwady said the city would consider putting a mask mandate in place if the hospital system become stressed with cases.

Arwady said moving into high risk means residents should make sure they are current on COVID booster shots.

The average case count for the city is over 1,000 a day, but Dr. Arwady said there are signs that is plateauing.

In addition to wearing a mask indoors, Arwady said residents should avoid crowded indoor gatherings, limit gatherings to small numbers and test right away if you have symptoms.

Anyone who tests positive is asked to isolate for five days and if they are feeling better, they can go in public while wearing a mask for the next five days.
