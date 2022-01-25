coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 13,706 new cases, 121 deaths

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

FDA halts use of antibody drugs that don't work vs. omicron

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 13,706 new COVID cases and 121 related deaths Tuesday.

There have been 2,851,567 total COVID cases, including 30,276 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

FDA halts use of monoclonal antibody drugs from Regeneron, Eli Lilly that don't work vs. omicron

The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 15.0%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 125,097 new specimens for a total of 50,216,132 since the pandemic began.

As of Monday night, 5,138 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 907 patients were in the ICU and 542 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

SEE ALSO | Here's how to get free N95 masks from pharmacies or community health centers

A total of 20,305,739 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Monday and 61.78% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 41,692.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoislake countycook countydupage countymchenry countydekalb countykane countykendall countygrundy countylasalle countykankakee countywill countyvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Highland Park city council extends proof of vaccination mandate
34 state prisons on COVID lockdown as cases soar
Family of hospitalized 7-year-old girl encourages COVID-19 vaccination
Illinois reports 9,462 new COVID cases, 81 deaths
TOP STORIES
ISP trooper, wife ID'd after found dead inside parked car: police
Cause of death revealed for 23-year-old woman found dead after date
TX Mom shares story of son's 'scary' battle with COVID complications
Elton John postpones Dallas tour dates due to COVID-positive test
US Rep. Marie Newman may have broken law: ethics office
Biden Fox News: President caught swearing at reporter
VA program matches volunteers with lonely, socially isolated veterans
Show More
Family continues to seek new leads in unsolved Naperville murder
FDA halts use of antibody drugs that don't work vs. omicron
3 men hurt in suburban sports bar shooting: Rolling Meadows police
Dad charged and fired from job after racist tirade posted on TikTok
Chicago Weather: Bitterly cold Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News