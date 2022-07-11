coronavirus illinois

COVID Update: IL reports 3,283 new cases, zero deaths; Cook County at medium level

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 3,283 new COVID cases and zero new deaths Monday.

IDPH said "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

There have been at least 3,474,890 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and, at least 34,208 related deaths.

The Illinois Department of Health said the daily case rate per 100,000 people is at 32.8.

As of Sunday night, 1,252 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 134 patients were in the ICU, and 44 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. Health officials say 25% of hospital beds are available.

A total of 22,756,390 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday, and 65.21% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 8,088.

Cook County returned to a medium COVID community level based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention metrics, the Chicago Department of Public Health announced Friday.



"It's encouraging to see the County COVID-19 Level drop to Medium again, but I ask Chicagoans to remain cautious as we remain near the High Level threshold," CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said.

For the past two weeks, Cook County had been in the high COVID-19 level, as both COVID-19 cases and regional hospitalization metrics remained just above the threshold for the medium level.

Will County has also moved from high to medium this week, while Lake and DuPage counties remain at a high level.

At a medium COVID-19 level, people should mask indoors, test in the case of any symptoms or known exposures, and ensure they are up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters.

