Illinois COVID: IL reports 19,237 new cases, 34 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 19,237 new COVID cases and 34 related deaths Monday.On Saturday, 29,011 new cases were reported, with 29,585 cases reported Sunday.There have been 2,460,270 total COVID cases, including 28,568 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 17.3%.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 153,056 new specimens for a total of 46,827,777 since the pandemic began.As of Sunday night, 7,114 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,139 patients were in the ICU and 644 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 19,686,548 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday, and 61.07% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 54,224.