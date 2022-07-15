COVID Update: IL reports 4,607 new cases, 13 deaths; Cook County in 'high' transmission, CDC says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=12051931" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced changes to the state's COVID-19 guidelines.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 4,607 new COVID cases and 13 new deaths Friday as the CDC said that Cook County has moved back into the "high" category for COVID transmission.IDPH said "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."There have been at least 3,496,014 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and, at least 34,257 related deaths.The Illinois Department of Health said the daily case rate per 100,000 people is at 37.1.As of Thursday night, 1,424 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those,152 patients were in the ICU, and 42 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. Health officials say 21% of hospital beds are available.A total of 22,804,249 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday, and 65.23% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 11,154.