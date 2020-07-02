Illinois EPA expands hours for vehicle emissions testing

The extended hours include Saturdays, Mondays and Tuesdays and will be in place at all 12 testing locations. Testing hours for Wednesday through Friday will remain the same.
The new hours at Illinois emissions testings facilities are as follows:
Saturdays - 7:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. (Normally 7:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.)
Mondays and Tuesdays - 7:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. (Normally 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.)
Wednesdays - Fridays - Hours remain the same from 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
All Vehicle Emissions Testing Stations will be open on Friday, July 3 and closed on Saturday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day.
The expanded hours apply to the following locations:
Testing locations, regular and expanded hours, additional information, and updates are available on the Illinois Air Team website at http://illinoisairteam.net. Motorists may also call the Air Team Call Center at 844-258-9071.
The new hours will stay in place through at least August 31.