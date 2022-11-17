Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn to make announcement Thursday

Quinn is speculated to join the field of candidates running against Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot

Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn will make an announcement Thursday, with speculation that he will run for mayor.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn will make an announcement Thursday about his political plans for next year.

It's widely speculated he will run for Chicago mayor. He would join a large field of candidates running against Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Other candidates include Congressman Chuy Garcia, Aldermen Ray Lopez, Sophia King and Roderick Sawyer, businessman Willie Wilson, State Representative Kam Buckner, Paul Vallas and Ja'Mal Green.

Starting next Monday, candidates can begin turning in their petitions, where 12,500 valid signatures are required, so candidates typically gather triple that.