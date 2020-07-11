museums

Illinois Holocaust Museum and Educational Center adds new safety measures, free admission on reopening day

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Illinois Holocaust Museum and Educational Center reopens next week after being closed since March.

To celebrate the reopening, admission will be free for all visitors from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on July 15.

Marcy Larson, the museum's spokeswoman discussed the new protocols in place which include temperature checks asking visitors to leave their bags in the car.

"We're working very hard to make people feel safe when they arrive," she said.

There is currently an exhibit centered around the life of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg which has been extended through January 3.

"It tells her entire story in a fun way," she said. "You really get a full sense of who she is as a person."

An exhibit on-loan at the Illinois Holocaust Museum honors the life and legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, a.k.a. the Notorious RBG.



Permanent exhibits include The Zev and Shifra Karkomi Holocaust Exhibition. The exhibit includes a look at post-war life in Skokie, which had the largest per capita population of Holocaust survivors outside of Israel, and sparked the museum's eventual creation.

Visitors are asked to purchase tickets online ahead of their visit.
