State of the Union address 2020: Illinois lawmakers largely don't know what to expect from Trump's speech

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Local Illinois lawmakers have no idea what to expect from President Donald Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night.With a strong economy and bipartisan legislative victories such as justice reform and a new North American trade agreement, the president is likely to begin as he and his predecessors have often done, declaring the union to be strong and promising to work with both political parties.But this year an impeached Trump faces a Senate vote on his fitness for office the day after his annual address."I have seen the speech but I have not seen the word impeachment," said Hogan Gidley, White House spokesperson. "But as the president likes to say, 'We'll see.'"Ahead of the speech Illinois congressional delegation members with guests in tow highlighted their policy priorities."You have the president wanting to talk about how great things have gone for the country how great strides have been made, on the other hand being haunted by the ghost of the impeachment process," said Rep. Chuy Garcia (D-Illinois 4).Garcia's guest for the speech is former U.S. soldier Miguel Perez, Jr. who was deported to Mexico for a non-violent drug offense after serving in Afghanistan."I hope that my presence here can shine a light on the flaws of our system that we are deporting veterans," Perez said.Downstate Republican John Shimkus expects the unexpected from the president."President Trump is a unique president in my lifetime in many times he will follow the script and then he'll go off the script," Shimkus said. "So my hope is that he follows the script and he tells his story of his campaign promises and where he accomplish them."U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth's guest highlights their shared interest in environmental justice, which she thinks would be nice to have echoed by the president."If he will work on supporting our troops, if he will work on supporting environmental justice, I will be more than happy to work with my friends across the aisle," she said.Of the guests, none may be more accomplished than Rep. Sean Casten's: Dr. Dieter Gruen, a 97-year-old Holocaust survivor who eventually worked on the Manhattan Project. Now he's researching enhanced solar energy efficiency, one of Casten's pet projects."That leadership is there. We have an amazingly innovative society, we have a bunch of fantastic, intelligent people like Dr. Gruen who have ideas that are ready to be unleashed," Casten said."There is no Planet B," said Gruen. "We must preserve our environment."The president also has a long list of guests, including an Oklahoma mother who lost her Army husband to a roadside bomb in Iraq. Another is a California man whose brother was killed by someone the White House contends should have been deported rather than released from jail.Much visual theater and reality television showmanship will be on display. Last year all the Democratic congressional women wore white to highlight the Me Too movement, and similar fashion-based displays are expected again.