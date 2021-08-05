Sports

Masks temporarily required at all indoor IHSA events, Gov. Pritzker announces

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker announced Wednesday that face masks are temporarily required for all indoor Illinois High School Association events.

The mandate applies to student-athletes, coaches, officials, game personnel and fans regardless of vaccination status.

Swimmers and divers no not have to wear masks while competing, but must wear them at all other times.

"Today's announcement will not deter us from our mission of safely offering high school student-athletes in Illinois the opportunity to participate in sports and activities," said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. "Illinois high school student-athletes and coaches have been resilient in dealing with myriad mitigations and unexpected changes over the past year. We hope all Illinoisans do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 so we can quickly move beyond this and remove masks from indoor athletic events."

There are no restrictions for scheduling or spectator limitations and no additional changes to the IHSA calendar.
