primary election

Illinois Primary 2022: Richard Irvin, Jesse Sullivan still hope to catch frontrunner Darren Bailey

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Can Richard Irvin, Jesse Sullivan catch Darren Bailey?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Republican candidates for Illinois crisscrossed the state Monday, doing all they could to win over last minute voters on the eve of the primary election.

This weekend's endorsement from former President Donald Trump may have sealed the deal for front runner Darren Bailey.

MEET THE CANDIDATES: See Illinois candidates for governor, U.S. Senate, Congress and more

Jesse Sullivan hosted rally at Noon Whistle Brewing hoping to tap into any voters he can. Bailey is hosting his own rally in Des Plaines at 7 p.m., at a moment when it looks like it's his race to lose.

Bailey jetted around the state Monday, meeting supporters at airports including the Vermilion regional airport outside Danville.

A last minute endorsement from Trump at a downstate rally this weekend may have solidified his front-runner status and propels him to a primary victory.

"Well, I think the biggest difference is just awareness getting us but propelling us into national headlines," Bailey said. "People are aware, so now they're following it, even our own Twitter and Facebook and the messages that I am receiving there are people out there that just really were checked out."

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, the one-time front runner, spent Monday touring Forest City Gear, an aerospace gear manufacturer in Roscoe, outside Rockford, trying to win over employees who may not have voted yet. Irvin dismissed the Trump endorsement, saying Bailey is too conservative to win the general election in November.

"You need Republican votes, you need independent votes, and you need Democratic crossover votes," Irvin said. "Darren Bailey, no matter who he stands on the stage with, would not be able to get those independents and get those Democratic crossovers. I am the only one that will be able to get that."

Former Governor Jim Edgar worried about the down ballot impact of a Bailey primary victory.

"We would have the most right wing slate we've ever had going into the general election in Illinois, and I don't think that's good for the Republican Party in Illinois," Edgar said.

Sullivan also made a series of last-minute campaign stops, touting his own conservative credentials while attacking Bailey as the candidate Gov. JB Pritzker thinks he almost easily beat in November.

"I think we can, we're surging, there's so many undecideds just now making up their mind," Sullivan said. "We've also energized a whole group of people who have not voted in Republican primaries before but they're sick and fed up with how far left this governor has gone and want to fix the state."

Recent polls suggested there were still quite a number of undecided voters but whether it's enough for Irvin or Sullivan to catch Bailey is the question that will be answered Tuesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsillinoisrepublicansdonald trumpprimary electiongovernor
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRIMARY ELECTION
Davis endorsed by Biden as Collins seeks to unseat him in 7th District
Election turnout remains low on last early voting day in Chicago
IL governor's race is also battle among billionaires
Early voting turnout, mail in votes remains low ahead of Election Day
TOP STORIES
WeatherTech shooting victim was planning wedding, family says
3 killed, 'multiple' injured when Chicago-bound Amtrak train derails
Illinois Primary Election: Meet the candidates
Fox News analyst says brother killed in Morgan Park shooting
Davis endorsed by Biden as Collins seeks to unseat him in 7th District
Man shoots, kills Subway worker over too much mayo on sandwich: police
Chicago weekend shootings leave 24 shot, 5 dead, including 5-month-old
Show More
Chicago Weather: Clear and mild
National HIV Testing Day: Free screenings offered at some Walgreens
COVID Update: IL reports 3,997 new cases, zero new deaths
4th of July fireworks displays across Chicago area | See full list
Target, Walmart weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items
More TOP STORIES News