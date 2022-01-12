Illinois Department of Corrections halts county transfers after COVID-19 outbreaks

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The surge in COVID-19 cases behind bars across Illinois is now triggering state action: Illinois Department of Corrections officials are temporarily putting a halt to prisoner transfers from county jails into the state prison system.As Illinois state officials implement this freeze, a new piece of data comes into focus: the state prison inmate population across Illinois is better protected against COVID than the staff that guards them.Data from the Illinois Department of Corrections reveals that 75% of the incarcerated population statewide has been vaccinated while 66% of state prison staff has been vaccinated against COVID-19.At the maximum security Stateville Correctional Center in Joliet the vaccination gap is even wider. 85% of individuals in custody at Stateville have been vaccinated but only 67% of the prison staff has received COVID vaccines.Currently in Illinois state prisons, IDOC data reveals that 1684 offenders and 1042 staff are COVID positive.At the Cook County jail, two months ago, 38 prisoners and 30 staff were COVID positive. One month later the total had tripled. Tuesday night, the number of prisoners and staff COVID positive is 769, 342 detainees and 427 employees -- greater than eleven times where it was in early November."The Cook County Jail has just been doing a really really good job with everything related to COVID. They have a lot of folks who are coming in to the jail now who are positive for COVID," said Dr. Allison Arwady, CDPH Commissioner. "They've been working to really increase the ability to make sure that those folks are isolated and get the care they need et cetera to not have further spread within the jail."Cook County Jail officials tell the I-Team "approximately 53% of the 342 individuals who are positive in the jail tested positive during the intake procedure, meaning they contracted the virus in the community. Those individuals were immediately medically isolated to minimize the spread of the virus." They say on January 7, 2022 they "reached a high of 433 individuals in custody with positive" but that the numbers have decreased since that peak.Tuesday, across the federal prison system in America, 4,377 inmates and 928 Bureau of Prisons employees are currently COVID positive. According to the latest figures from the state of Illinois, there are more state prison workers here with COVID than in the entire federal prison system coast-to-coast.