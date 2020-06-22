Illinois Reopening: Phase 4 guidelines released by Gov. Pritzker

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6215404" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's what you can expect in Phase 3 of Gov. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker released Monday Phase 4 guidelines for the state of Illinois.All four regions in the state are set to move into Phase 4 on Friday as the state makes progress in its efforts to reduce the number of new COVID-19 cases.As part of Phase 4, health and fitness centers, museums, zoos, movie theaters can reopen as well as indoor dining at restaurants. Phase 4 also allows for up to 50 people to attend gatherings."Over the last four months, Illinoisans have pulled together with the common mission of keeping each other safe. By staying home and practicing social distancing, the rate of new COVID-19 cases continues to drop and each region throughout the state is prepared to move to Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Science and data are the overarching guardrails for how Illinois will keep moving forward. By continuing to wear face coverings and following the guidance from health experts we can continue to safely reopen our economy and move forward together."The use of facemasks and social distancing remain in effect for Phase 4.The full list of Phase 4 guidelines from Governor Pritzker's Office are below.