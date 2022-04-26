chicago proud

Suburban high school students build community center for veterans' community

By Tony Smith
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A newly built veteran's community center will be unveiled Tuesday night.

This after District 214 high school students built the large veterans community center at the Forest View Education Center in Arlington Heights.

The 30 tiny homes will be shipped to the Golden Isles Veterans Village in Georgia. Many of the kids involved are studying construction and building trades. For years, the school district has partnered with veterans' organizations. This year they partnered with Nine Line Foundation.
