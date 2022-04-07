illinois budget

State Democrats reach Illinois state budget deal, Gov. Pritzker touts $1.8B in relief for taxpayers

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

IL Democrats reach state budget deal, gov. touts $1.8B in tax relief

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Democrats in the Illinois House and Senate have reached a deal on the state budget.

Governor JB Pritzker's office said the plan will provide $1.8 billion in relief for taxpayers. The proposed budget suspends the tax on groceries for one year, freezes the motor fuel tax for six months and doubles the property tax rebate up to $300 per household.

The plan also provides direct checks to families making less than $200,000 for an individual household or $400,000 for joint filers, with $50 per individual and $100 per child up to three children per family.

The governor's office said the plan also includes back to school tax relief for families and teachers.

Pritzker's office said the plan also includes a $1 billion contribution to the Budget Stabilization Fund and an additional $200 million pension payout, as well as more than $200 million for public safety measures and law enforcement.

"Our plan delivers more than $1.8 billion in tax relief to Illinois residents, adds $1 billion to our state's long-depleted Rainy-Day Fund, and doubles down on our efforts to make unprecedented investments in public safety," the governor said in part in a statement.

Senate Republican Leader Dan McConchie released a statement saying in part, "What is most unfortunate about the Democrats' budget plan is we have an opportunity right now to provide permanent tax relief for the people of Illinois, yet instead, the Democrats are choosing to provide one-time checks and other temporary relief just before the election which expires right after the election."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsspringfieldrepublicansbudgetillinois budgettaxesgeneral assemblydemocrats
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ILLINOIS BUDGET
BGA provides insight into Gov. JB Pritzker's budget proposal
IL legislature cancels sessions due to winter storm
Moody's upgrades Illinois' bond rating for first time in 20 years
$42.2B state budget proposal moves to Gov. Pritzker's desk
TOP STORIES
Bodycam video shows police encounter that left man seriously injured
As COVID cases rise, Chicago poised to avoid a big surge: Arwady
Lyons man charged after bodies found buried in backyard
Warning signs at Wicker Park building where facade injured woman
Pot company can't legally move dispensary to old Rainforest Cafe site
New Navy Pier exhibit showcases stories of genocide survivors
Chicago Weather: Showers, some snow mix
Show More
Chicago casino bids: Bally's claims its site would reduce traffic
Polish-Ukrainian ties deepen in Chicago, Europe as war rages on
Pregnant woman carjacked at gunpoint in Loop: CPD
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed to US Supreme Court
'Hamilton' star, Renée Elise Goldsberry, to perform in Chicago
More TOP STORIES News