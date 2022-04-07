State Democrats reach Illinois state budget deal, Gov. Pritzker touts $1.8B in relief for taxpayers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Democrats in the Illinois House and Senate have reached a deal on the state budget.Governor JB Pritzker's office said the plan will provide $1.8 billion in relief for taxpayers. The proposed budget suspends the tax on groceries for one year, freezes the motor fuel tax for six months and doubles the property tax rebate up to $300 per household.The plan also provides direct checks to families making less than $200,000 for an individual household or $400,000 for joint filers, with $50 per individual and $100 per child up to three children per family.The governor's office said the plan also includes back to school tax relief for families and teachers.Pritzker's office said the plan also includes a $1 billion contribution to the Budget Stabilization Fund and an additional $200 million pension payout, as well as more than $200 million for public safety measures and law enforcement."Our plan delivers more than $1.8 billion in tax relief to Illinois residents, adds $1 billion to our state's long-depleted Rainy-Day Fund, and doubles down on our efforts to make unprecedented investments in public safety," the governor said in part in a statement.Senate Republican Leader Dan McConchie released a statement saying in part, "What is most unfortunate about the Democrats' budget plan is we have an opportunity right now to provide permanent tax relief for the people of Illinois, yet instead, the Democrats are choosing to provide one-time checks and other temporary relief just before the election which expires right after the election."