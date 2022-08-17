Gov. JB Pritzker rallies with Democrats in Springfield on Governor's Day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker rallied Democrats Wednesday at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield as the party looks ahead towards the November election.

Party leaders focusing on the stark difference in values with Republicans, with abortion rights at the forefront.

With just 82 days until the election, this event and the Republican rally on Thursday are the chance for the parties to focus their messaging and fire up the party faithful.

Pritzker preached the party's message this year that Democrats deliver.

"We've delivered so much over the last four years I had to bring a cheat sheet," Pritzker told the crowd.

Pritzker rallied with party leaders on Governor's Day with a focus on getting out the vote and getting Democrats elected up and down the ticket.

"The last thing we're gonna do, that I'm motivated about is, we're gonna beat that Trump-supported MAGA extremist Darren Bailey on November 8th. Let's do this," Lt. Governor Julianna Stratton, said to rousing applause.

Democrats significantly outnumber Republicans in Illinois, leaving party leaders hopeful about the election.

"I feel positive, not over confident, we can't take anything for granted in this volatile political environment, but the party is coming together, I think it's largely unified," said Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois.

But Congresswoman Robin Kelly, who recently lost her reelection bid as Democratic Party Chair to Governor Pritzker's candidate was noticeably absent, a sign there are fences still need to be mended in the party.

The new chairwoman, State Rep. Lisa Hernandez, said she's ready to move forward.

"Mending the fences is, there is really just a real intent to try to get the democrats through November and I don't see a problem," Hernandez said.

Earlier Democrats gathered for their traditional brunch as they looked ahead while pausing to recognize retiring Secretary of State Jesse White with a standing ovation at his farewell state fair.

The governor spoke about the urgency of this election, attacking Republicans over abortion rights and gun control.

"We, the coalition of the sane, owe something better to our children and our grandchildren. We need to win," Pritzker said.

Democrats also played a couple of videos invoking the memory of Bruce Rauner, resurrecting an old nemesis while energizing the party faithful with warnings that things would be even worse under Darren Bailey.

Republicans will have their day at the State Fair on Thursday.