Illinois state trooper involved in crash in Libertyville

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- An Illinois state trooper was involved in a crash in Libertyville early Saturday morning.

The Libertyville Fire Department said they are on the scene of the crash.

It happened on I-94 Westbound, west of Bradley Road. All lanes are blocked, as emergency responders and law enforcement assess the scene.

In addition to the Libertyville Fire Department, the Lake Forest Fire Department is also on the scene of the crash.

The condition of the trooper or troopers that were inside of the vehicle is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.

At least 15 state troopers have been hit along Illinois roads so far in this year, a number that's nearly double the total of eight troopers struck in all of 2018.

This accident comes days after Governor J.B. Pritzker announced renewed efforts to enforce Scott's Law in response to the number of accidents injuring state troopers. The law requires drivers to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles. The law, enacted in 2002, was named after Lieutenant Scott Gillen, a Chicago firefighter, who was struck and killed by an intoxicated driver while assisting at a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway.
