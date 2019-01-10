Indiana man accused of intentionally running over, killing mechanic in West Chatham

An Indiana man has been charged with first degree murder in the hit-and-run death of a mechanic in Chicago Monday.

Police believe Keith Watley had an argument with the victim the day before the murder and came back to settle it.

Police said several eyewitnesses identified Watley as the person who intentionally struck and killed 22-year-old Carlos Posadas Monday afternoon in the West Chatham neighborhood.

Posados, a mechanic, was performing work on a Honda when he was hit by a Ford pickup truck in the Auto Zone parking lot in the 200-block of West 87th Street.

Witnesses said the driver of a pickup truck sped through the parking lot, swerving to intentionally crash into Posadas, and kept on going. The pickup truck hit the Honda so hard, it spun and trapped Posadas underneath, witnesses said.

Bystanders chased down the truck while the victim's friends ran to try and free him. Friends said Posadas was a day labor mechanic, trying to make money for his two children.

Watley is due in bond court later Thursday.
