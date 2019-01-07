Man, 22, struck, killed by pickup in West Chatham

A man was fatally struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon in West Chatham.The 22-year-old was performing work on a green Honda Accord when he was struck by the Ford pickup about 3 p.m. in the 100 block of West 87th Street, according to Chicago police..Witnesses said the victim is a mechanic who works on cars as they leave the Autozone at that location. Witnesses said the man was working on the Accord in the parking lot when another man in a pickup truck drove up and intentionally hit him. According to witnesses, the pickup truck struck the Honda so hard, it spun 180 degrees and trapped the victim underneath.Witnesses believe the driver and the victim knew each other."He didn't see it coming, you know. They said he was here. They was fighting yesterday," said a witness and friend of the victim.The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses identified the man as Carlos Posadas, but no officials have confirmed his identity.Police said the driver attempted to flee the scene in the pickup but was apprehended by police and taken into custody. Charges against the driver are pending, police said.