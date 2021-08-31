coronavirus indiana

Hundreds of Crown Point students, staff quarantine after COVID exposure

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Hundreds of Crown Point students, staff quarantine after COVID exposure

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WLS) -- More than 600 students and staff at Crown Point Community School have been placed into quarantine as of last week due to exposure to COVID-19.

School official said 44 students and three staff members tested positive for the virus during the second week of school.


In a statement, the school's administration said they are currently reviewing the governor's newest executive order to determine any changes to quarantine policies or procedures.

They said their priority will be keeping students in the classroom. Masks are optional at Indiana schools.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscrown pointcoronavirus indianaschoolscovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS INDIANA
Gary church offers $50 per COVID shot after pastor overcomes virus
Gary public school students return to class with masks on
2 Lake Station teens in ICU more than 12 weeks with COVID
Hammond police officer dies after 5 week battle with COVID-19
TOP STORIES
2 men beaten in River North as others watch on: VIDEO
CPD officer placed on desk duty after viral video shows altercation
California nurse with 5 children, including newborn, dies from COVID
Man found guilty of killing of Mollie Tibbetts gets life sentence
Witnesses describe life inside R Kelly's 'Chocolate Factory'
IL reports 2,395 COVID cases, 4 deaths
Girl, 8, fatally shot after Pa. high school football game
Show More
CPS identifies 100K students who may not be showing up for class
Local volunteers go to help with Hurricane Ida recovery
Chicago nonprofits ready to help Afghans seeking refuge
Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America's longest war
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, pleasant
More TOP STORIES News