Hundreds of Crown Point students, staff quarantine after COVID exposure

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WLS) -- More than 600 students and staff at Crown Point Community School have been placed into quarantine as of last week due to exposure to COVID-19.School official said 44 students and three staff members tested positive for the virus during the second week of school.In a statement, the school's administration said they are currently reviewing the governor's newest executive order to determine any changes to quarantine policies or procedures.They said their priority will be keeping students in the classroom. Masks are optional at Indiana schools.