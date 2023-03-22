Indiana House committee passes bill that will ban gender affirming care for minors despite protests

An Indiana House committee passed a bill that will ban gender affirming surgery and other care for minors despite protests.

What is gender affirming care? Bill would prohibit puberty blockers and hormone therapy

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana lawmakers are moving forward with legislation to ban gender affirming care for minors in the state.

The House Public Health Committee passed Senate Bill 480 Tuesday, WRTV reported.

It will now head to the full House.

If passed there, the bill will head to Gov. Eric Holcomb's desk.

The bill would prohibit physicians or practitioners from knowingly providing gender transition procedures to a minor.

It also bans other gender affirming care, like puberty blockers and hormone therapy.

"We're not looking at medical facts, we're not looking at the mental health facts and we're not listening to people who are living this experience," Mad Voters Founder Chelsea McDonnel said. "We are taking all of our opinions and all of our bias and we're using that instead of looking at the truth. So I mean that alone, the fact that we haven't any fact, any statistic, that alone should cancel out this bill."