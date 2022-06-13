NW Indiana traffic on I-80/94 disrupted by 2 crashes involving semi, truck carrying concrete pipes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11954164" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Northwest Indiana traffic on I-80/94 has been disrupted by two separate crashes near Cline and Calumet avenues.

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- An overturned semi-trailer and another truck that spilled a load of concrete pipes have caused significant problems on I-80/94 in northwest Indiana Monday morning.At about 3:45 a.m., a truck carrying 32,000 pounds of concrete pipes hit a wall in the eastbound lanes of I-80/94 near Cline Avenue, authorities said.Four pipes fell off and were pushed out of the way by crews. No injuries were reported.The crash has left one lane block. Authorities are moving the truck to the exit ramp and will bring in another truck to carry the load, which could take several hours.Further west on I-80/94, a semi trailer overturned, blocking all eastbound lanes before US-41/Calumet Ave/Exit 1.