Man injured in industrial accident at Power Packaging in Geneva

GENEVA, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has been transported to the hospital after an industrial accident Friday morning, according to the Geneva Fire Department.

Emergency officials responded to Power Packaging at 2089 Pillsbury Drive in Geneva after reports of a man stuck in machinery.

Official have not released information on the man's condition or the circumstances regarding the accident.

This is a developing story. We will update with more information when it becomes available.
