Local mom shares experience with infertility

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a painful experience that so many women and couples go through.

June is Infertility Awareness Month.

Eleven percent of women have trouble getting pregnant. And about one in five couples in their 30s have problems conceiving their first child.

Heidy Best, a local mom who has experienced infertility, and Doctor Kara Goldman, who specializes in infertility at Northwestern Memorial Hospital spoke with ABC7 Wednesday morning.
