Holiday shopping tips to battle through inflation, save on Christmas gifts

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As you battle it out over the high cost of inflation, consumer experts say there are still ways to help spread some holiday cheer this season.

Buy 'certified used' or refurbished: Sometimes buying a used item isn't the worst option. It's important to check the condition of the item before purchasing. But many times certified used or refurbished electronics and appliances have never been used by anybody, they're just returns.

Spend less per person: With inflation upm items are expected to cost more. Cutting down on the cost of each person's gifts will save you some money overall. Start with an overall budget and assign an amount to each person.

Cut back on decorations Consider not going all out this year on holiday decorations. Spending less on decorations will give you more money to spend on presents. Consider getting things like wrapping paper and cards at a low cost discount store.