deadly shooting

Woman celebrating birthday killed in 'targeted ambush' in LA house party shooting, witnesses say

Mayor says shooting is the deadliest crime scene in a single home or a single location in the city of Inglewood since the 90s.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman killed in 'targeted ambush' at her birthday party in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- A woman celebrating her birthday and her sister were among the four victims of a deadly "targeted ambush" early Sunday morning at a house party in California, witnesses say.

The shooting occurred about 1:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Park Avenue in Inglewood, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, and two others were transported to a hospital, a Fire Department spokesperson said.

Family members who spoke with our sister-station KABC on Sunday said the party was being held for Breahna Stines, who was celebrating her 20th birthday. They say her 25-year-old sister, Marneysha Hamilton, was also killed. Investigators said one of the victims rented the home for the party.

The surviving victim, a man, was listed in critical condition; that person has an extensive criminal history and indicated he had a gang affiliation, according to Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts.

The other deceased individuals were not immediately identified.

Butts described the incident as a "targeted ambush," adding that multiple suspects were involved and shell casings from an assault-style rifle were found at the scene. At least one handgun was also used, the mayor said.

He said this is the deadliest crime scene in a single home or a single location in the city of Inglewood since the 90s.

News footage from the scene showed a woman consoling another woman who was overcome with grief.

A man was initially held back by police officers when he tried to approach one of the victims who was lying on the ground in front of a home, treated by firefighter-paramedics. The man then briefly comforted the wounded victim, who was placed in an ambulance and taken to a hospital.

No one was in custody in connection with the killings. Descriptions of the suspects were not immediately available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiadeadly shootingfatal shootingperson killedgang violencegang activityhomicidegun violenceshootingwoman killeddouble homicideu.s. & worldgangguns
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
19 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
13 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Kyle Rittenhouse faces new legal issues
Brighton Park drive-by shooting kills 1, police say
TOP STORIES
Chicago weather forecast includes snow into Monday | Live radar
Girl, 8, killed by stray bullet ID'd: ME
5 tax changes that can boost your refund this year
Family demands justice after 23-year-old woman found dead after date
COVID mandate draws protestors rallying against proof of vaccination
$6M worth of cocaine laced with fentanyl seized in Wisconsin
Broadway's 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' actor fired: producers
Show More
Police lift SUV to rescue woman, 70, pinned underneath: VIDEO
US draws down Ukraine embassy presence as war fears mount
19 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Chicago Weather: More snow overnight Sunday
2022 inflation: Expert tips to navigate food, gas prices rising
More TOP STORIES News