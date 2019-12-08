Inmate escapes from Grundy County Jail, sheriff says

A search is underway for an inmate who escaped from a southwest suburban jail.A 34-year-old inmate left Grundy County Jail during meal delivery, according to an alert posted by the county sheriff's office on Facebook Saturday.Andrew Viles was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket, light colored jeans and dark shoes, the Grundy County Sheriff's Office said.Viles is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and he weighs about 175 pounds, according to the alert. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.The Sheriff's Office is asking for anyone with information about Viles' whereabouts to contact them immediately by calling 815-942-0336. Anyone who sees or comes into contact with Viles is asked to call 911.