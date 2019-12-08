Inmate escapes from Grundy County Jail, sheriff says

(The Grundy County Sheriff's Office)

A search is underway for an inmate who escaped from a southwest suburban jail.

A 34-year-old inmate left Grundy County Jail during meal delivery, according to an alert posted by the county sheriff's office on Facebook Saturday.



Andrew Viles was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket, light colored jeans and dark shoes, the Grundy County Sheriff's Office said.

Viles is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and he weighs about 175 pounds, according to the alert. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

The Sheriff's Office is asking for anyone with information about Viles' whereabouts to contact them immediately by calling 815-942-0336. Anyone who sees or comes into contact with Viles is asked to call 911.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
grundy countyjailescaped prisoner
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Retired pastor told police he was 'blacked out' at time of deadly Orland Park hit-and-run, prosecutors say
Man charged with sexually assaulting woman at knifepoint in West Town apartment
8 displaced after fire engulfs South Side home
U of Illinois drops criminal past question from admissions applications
Pensacola base shooter watched shooting videos before attack
Horseback riders make pilgrimage to Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe
Officer seen drinking with Eddie Johnson under investigation for possible evidence tampering
Show More
Slain UPS driver's family questions police response to chase
2 dead in Forest Park shooting investigated as murder-suicide: police
Roseland infant dies of head trauma from alleged child abuse
Mother of missing NJ girl: Family friend her 1st suspect
2 men force girl, 15, into van at knifepoint on West Side: CPD
More TOP STORIES News