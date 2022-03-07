hospital

Insight Hospital Chicago, formerly Mercy hospital, now accepting CFD ambulances in Bronzeville

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The former Mercy hospital in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood is once again receiving ambulances.

There was a ribbon cutting Monday morning for the emergency room at Insight Hospital.

This is a long time coming for community members and residents that have been fighting for years to have more services in their neighborhoods.

Starting Monday morning, the former Mercy hospital will now officially take patients from Chicago Fire Department ambulances.

RELATED: Mercy Hospital deal: Activists fight to keep facility full-service after TIF zone nullified

The now-Insight Hospital and Medical Center is authorized by the Illinois Department of Public Health to accept CFD ambulances into its emergency room.

The former Mercy hospital was downgraded from comprehensive care to basic care, meaning ambulances were forced to re-route to other hospitals.

"I believe it's an incredible achievement to see the ambulances flowing through, and people getting treated and the care now being delivered in a critically important area of the city, where access is not easily achieved," Insight Hospital Founder Dr. Jawad Shah said.

The first CFD ambulances began to come back to Insight Hospital late last month after a year without CFD ambulance service.
