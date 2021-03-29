Man, 65, shot at in I-94 shooting near Deerfield, ISP says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Police are investigating a shooting I-94 near Deerfield Sunday afternoon.

A 65-year-old man was driving in the eastbound lanes around when someone in another vehicle rear-ended him and started shooting, according to ISP.

RELATED: Jeep stolen from Back of the Yards crashed into building, Chicago police say

That driver then left the scene.

The victim's car was hit by the gunfire but the man was not, officials said.

The shooting closed down all eastbound lanes from Half Day to milepost 23 for several hours while police investigated.

State police are still looking for the shooter. They're asking for anyone who saw what happened to call them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
deerfieldchicago shootingshootingillinois state police
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man stabbed in neck for refusing to give spare change on Michigan Ave.
Why are gas prices going up? The Suez Canal crisis might be to blame
Chicago expands vaccine eligibility to 1C Monday as cases rise
Teen boy caught in crossfire of East Garfield Park shootout
Airbnb, Vrbo vacation rental overloaded with reservations
Teacher's racist rant on Zoom recorded by 12-year-old's parent
IL reports 2,250 new COVID cases, 23 deaths
Show More
Fauci: Unvaccinated children could possibly go to summer camp
Street renamed after late Archbishop Lucius Hall
Chicago Weather: Bright sunshine, windy Monday
Serial killer on federal death row dies at IN hospital
What do Christians celebrate on Palm Sunday?
More TOP STORIES News