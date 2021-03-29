Jeep stolen from Back of the Yards crashed into building, Chicago police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men who crashed a stolen SUV are on the run Sunday night.

Police said the vehicle was taken from the 4900-block of Damen Avenue just after 4 p.m. in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, then was found in the 5300-block of South Paulina Street crashed into a building. That's when police said the two men took off.

Police said the 67-year-old driver of the Jeep left the keys in the vehicle.

No one was hurt, according to officials. Area Detectives are investigating.
