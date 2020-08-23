Illinois State Police still searching for clues in kidnapping, murder of Tammy Zywicki, 28 years later

LOCKPORT, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois State Police are bringing new attention to an unsolved kidnapping and murder of a young woman on the 28th anniversary of the crime.According to a release from Illinois State Police, on August 23, 1992, 21-year-year-old Tammy Zywicki disappeared after leaving Evanston for Grinnell College in Iowa. Her abandoned vehicle was discovered later that day on Interstate 80 near Utica.A week later, Zywicki's body was found along a rural highway in Lawrence County, Missouri, police said.No one has ever been arrested for the crime.The Illinois State Police, in coordination with the FBI and the LaSalle County State's Attorney's office, said they remain committed to pursuing justice for Tammy and her family."This anniversary marks 28 years that Zywicki's family and friends have endured the loss of her love and friendship. Our thoughts remain with her family and friends." Illinois State Police said in a statement.Zywicki's case remains an active and ongoing criminal investigation.If anyone has any information on the kidnapping and murder of Tammy Zywicki to please contact the Illinois State Police at (815) 726-6377 or the Chicago FBI Field Division at (312) 421-6700.