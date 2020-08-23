Illinois State Police still searching for clues in kidnapping, murder of Tammy Zywicki, 28 years later

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
LOCKPORT, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois State Police are bringing new attention to an unsolved kidnapping and murder of a young woman on the 28th anniversary of the crime.

According to a release from Illinois State Police, on August 23, 1992, 21-year-year-old Tammy Zywicki disappeared after leaving Evanston for Grinnell College in Iowa. Her abandoned vehicle was discovered later that day on Interstate 80 near Utica.

A week later, Zywicki's body was found along a rural highway in Lawrence County, Missouri, police said.

No one has ever been arrested for the crime.

The Illinois State Police, in coordination with the FBI and the LaSalle County State's Attorney's office, said they remain committed to pursuing justice for Tammy and her family.

"This anniversary marks 28 years that Zywicki's family and friends have endured the loss of her love and friendship. Our thoughts remain with her family and friends." Illinois State Police said in a statement.

Zywicki's case remains an active and ongoing criminal investigation.

If anyone has any information on the kidnapping and murder of Tammy Zywicki to please contact the Illinois State Police at (815) 726-6377 or the Chicago FBI Field Division at (312) 421-6700.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lockportevanstonhomicide investigationwoman killedillinois state policecold case
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
St. Rita HS turns to remote learning after reporting COVID-19 cases
Out-of-town protesters arrested near Mayor Lightfoot's Logan Square home
33 shot, 3 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Is mail-in voting safe? NIU professor talks fact vs. fiction
Newsviews: COVID-19's impact on women in the workplace
Illinois reports most COVID-19 cases in a day since May
Protesters call for city to defund Chicago police
Show More
Woman arrested in confrontation with Black man at Winnetka pier
City votes against plans for pot dispensary in Gold Coast
Community activist Andrew Holmes honors slain daughter 5 years after unsolved murder
Off-duty Chicago police officer shoots at carjackers: CPD
Chicago Weather: Isolated storms possible Sunday
More TOP STORIES News