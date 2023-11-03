Dozens of signs supporting Israel stolen, vandalized in Skokie neighborhood

Amid the 2023 war in Israel after the Hamas massacre, Skokie residents had 'I Stand with Israel' signs in their yards stolen or destroyed by vandals.

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- Signs saying "We Stand with Israel" have been displayed on front lawns in a show of support by some Skokie residents for the past couple weeks. But overnight they were stolen or cut up, apparently with a sharp blades, from multiple homes on multiple blocks.

"I was devastated. Somebody came to my home and expressed hate in the place where we sleep," said Miriam Friedman.

Jon and Miriam Friedman were among dozens who woke up to find the remnants of the vandalism in their Devonshire neighborhood. Many residents are from Israel, or have lost loved ones there.

"We know people who have been called back to the military. We know people who have been deeply affected, whose families have been killed," Jon Friedman said. "We thought we were safe here, and we're not feeling that same way, which is really, really worrisome."

"You are saying we see you, Jewish people, and we do not want you here, and that is straight up antisemitism," said Annie Warshaw, Skokie resident.

Residents showed ABC7 multiple doorbell camera videos that captured the vandalism, including one that shows three people around 3:30 a.m. apparently grabbing signs.

Leah Graber said more than a dozen neighbors on her block alone were targeted.

"I got a pit in my stomach. My kids had to see it," she said. "And the questions they ask me, 'Why do they hate us? What did we do to them? What?' They want to know, and I don't have answers."

In the neighborhood, many have replaced their signs and some who didn't have them before said they now plan to put them up.

"We are resilient, and we are strong, and we unite, and we are unbreakable," said Miriam Friedman.

Skokie police said they are investigating the incidents.