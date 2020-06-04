Chicago police officers under investigation in Brickyard Mall incident; women describe being pulled from car and thrown to ground

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6230159" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch video of the incident captured by a bystander in the parking lot of the Brickyard Mall Sunday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A family involved in a violent arrest by Chicago police officers on the city's Northwest Side is speaking out about the incident which was captured on video.The head of COPA said Thursday her investigators will conduct a thorough investigation of what happened at the Brickyard Mall as the victim and her family call for justice.The arrest took place on May 31, the day after widespread violence and looting in Chicago. It also happened less than one week after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis."The people that I thought was there to protect and serve us had dragged me out of the car by my hair and slammed me to the ground," Mia Wright said.Alongside her attorney, Wright returned to the Brickyard Mall where cell phone videos captured Chicago Police smashing out a car window, pulling her out, and putting a knee on her neck for what she estimates was two minutes."The officer had his knee on my neck, and all I thought about, what happened to George Floyd and it could have been another situation like that," she said.Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called the videos deeply disturbing, but said people should not rush to judgment."Give COPA and IAD the opportunity to fully investigate, to understand the context, and then to transparently report what investigators find," Lightfoot said.James Smith, a friend of Wright's who was meeting her at the mall to shop for a cousin's birthday party, was one of several people who captured what happened on his phone."No justification at all, no justification for running up on the car, breaking the windows, no justification for snatching them out," Smith said."You will think that in this climate, these particular people, police officers, will work on building trust and promoting peace," said Nenya E. Uche, an attorney for the victim. "Yet what we saw was them promoting and provoking fear, chaos and mayhem."The head of COPA promised a thorough investigation and said they have established a specialized investigation team in her officeSince Friday, COPA has received 258 complaints against police, mostly stemming from protests and involving complaints of excessive force, denials of counsel, improper search and seizure and verbal abuse.No decision has been made yet on the status of the officers involved in the Brickyard incident. For now, they continue to work the streets.The Cook County State's attorney said her office has launched its own independent review of the officers' conduct.At a press conference Thursday afternoon, Mayor Lightfoot reiterated her call to accelerate police reforms, including bringing community into police academy as teachers, district training on neighborhood history, expand programs as well as improving officer wellness.Mayor Lightfoot also called for giving COPA time to conduct investigations."You can't take at face value everything that you see, and that includes videos. We have seen some videos out there that are deeply disturbing. No question about it," Mayor Lightfoot said.COPA Chief Administrator Sydney Roberts said they would "leave no stone unturned" in its investigation.Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said it is possible to support police and hold them accountable."The best way to represent this star is to ensure that it stands up to its nobility as a profession," Superintendent Brown saidThe key question concerns a pressure-point tactic executed by one officer, according to former federal prosecutor and ABC7 legal analyst Gil Soffer."That's a carotid artery restraint and under police guidance, Chicago Police Department guidance - that's deadly force," Soffer said. "And that can only be used as a last resort.""I worked for the City of Chicago for 38 years as a school clerk for the Board of Education. How can I talk to my kids about the police being friendly?" Woods said.