Lollapalooza 2022: J-Hope, member of K-Pop sensation BTS, to headline Sunday night

Lollapalooza organizers made the announcement Tuesday evening.
"His performance will make history, cementing him as the first South Korean artist to headline a mainstage at a major U.S. festival," they wrote.
We're thrilled to announce #jhope of @bts_bighit will headline #Lolla 2022 on Sun, July 31st! 🙌 His performance will make history, cementing him as the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival. 🎉 Get tickets now: https://t.co/bmjLHHMiVU pic.twitter.com/7kUjSdHj7L— Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) June 8, 2022
Doja Cat canceled her entire slate of summer festivals, including her headlining appearance at Lollapalooza, due to throat problems.
BTS has found international success with songs like "Butter" and "Dynamite" and their fans, who call themselves the "Army," span across the globe. They were nominated for their first Grammy this year, and also won Billboard Music Awards for Top Duo/Group and Top Song Sales Artist.
Lollapalooza will be held July 28 through 31 in Grant Park. Other headliners include Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby and Kygo.
CNN-Wire contributed to this report.