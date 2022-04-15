Jackie Robinson Day 2022: Baseball trailblazer being commemorated at White Sox game

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Friday is a special day at ballparks all across Major League Baseball.
Teams across the country are commemorating Jackie Robinson Day at ballparks and stadiums.
This year is the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier.
Christine O'Reilly, with the Chicago White Sox, joined ABC7 Chicago Friday morning to talk about what the home team is doing to honor Robinson.
Planning began for Friday's event during February, Black History Month, O'Reilly said.
They asked students to submit reflections on trailblazers in baseball, and received over 100 submissions.
Players will also be wearing No. 42, and there are two ceremonial first pitches.
