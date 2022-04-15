Chicago White Sox

Jackie Robinson Day 2022: Baseball trailblazer being commemorated at White Sox game

The White Sox today: Players will be wearing No. 42 and there will be 2 ceremonial 1st pitches
EMBED <>More Videos

White Sox schedule includes Jackie Robinson Day Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Friday is a special day at ballparks all across Major League Baseball.

Teams across the country are commemorating Jackie Robinson Day at ballparks and stadiums.

This year is the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier.

RELATED: Chicago White Sox fans flock to South Side for home opener against Seattle Mariners

Christine O'Reilly, with the Chicago White Sox, joined ABC7 Chicago Friday morning to talk about what the home team is doing to honor Robinson.

Planning began for Friday's event during February, Black History Month, O'Reilly said.

They asked students to submit reflections on trailblazers in baseball, and received over 100 submissions.

Players will also be wearing No. 42, and there are two ceremonial first pitches.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicagoarmour squaremlbbaseballu.s. & worldchicago white sox
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX
Jackie Robinson Day 2022: Tributes from around MLB on 75th annivers...
Rays visit the White Sox to start 3-game series
Popups become adventures as Mariners beat White Sox 5-1
MLB Power Rankings Week 1: Which teams have made the biggest jumps ...
TOP STORIES
Aurora woman loses over $90K in 'Tinder Swindler'-style scam
Russia loses warship, says attacks on Kyiv will increase
Missing Gary woman's death ruled an accident by coroner
Foxx won't 'cut corners,' despite Chicago crime spike
Fast facts about income tax deadline: April 18
CA Sen. Feinstein responds following report about deteriorating memory
Thieves use Zelle to steal thousands from couple's bank accounts
Show More
Cubs owners drop bid in Chelsea sale, citing 'certain issues'
14-year-old boy killed in West Side shooting ID'd
New City programs to provide ticket debt, expired stickers relief
Good Friday tradition 'Via Crucis' returns to Pilsen
Chicago Weather: Spotty rain Friday
More TOP STORIES News