Chicago White Sox fans flock to South Side for home opener against Seattle Mariners

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Taking advantage of the spring weather, Chicago White Sox fans flocked to Guaranteed Rate Field to tailgate before their home opener against the Seattle Mariners.Fans packed into the parking lots early, needing plenty of space for picnic tables, chairs and grills. Opening day is a big test for barbecue chefs."They're the greatest ribs in the world. I can't tell the secret or I'd have to kill someone," said Big Steve Barry, Sox fan.The home opener is a big tradition for many families. Bernie DiMeo has made every home opener since 1972. This year is his 50th, and his son got him a trophy and patch for his Sox jersey in honor of the occasion."My son made this as a surprise for me today. It's the White Sox home opener all time streak record," he said.DiMeo was claiming the record for the most consecutive home openers, but just a few tailgates away 74-year-old Tom Bainbridge was there with his family for his 53rd consecutive opening day. He grilled out with his kids and grandkids, who are starting their own streaks."On my 50th the doctor wanted to admit me in the hospital for a problem. I told him I can't do that because I have an important meeting tomorrow," Bainbridge said.This home opener starts a three-game series against the Mariners.Chicago had a 93-69 record overall and a 53-28 record at home last season. The White Sox slugged .422 with a .336 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.Seattle had a 90-72 record overall and a 44-37 record on the road last season. The Mariners pitching staff had a 4.30 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.3 strikeouts and three walks per nine innings.