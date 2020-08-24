Jacob Blake police shooting: Black man shot in front of 3 sons after he broke up fight, family says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6386057" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man shot by Kenosha police is now in stable condition as the Wisconsin city cleans up after unrest overnight.

Video posted on social media Sunday show one officer grabbing the man's shirt from behind and then firing into the vehicle.

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- A Black man who was shot several times by Kenosha police Sunday evening remains hospitalized with serious injuries.Jacob Blake, 29, was shot in the back in front of his young children after breaking up a fight in the neighborhood, his family said.Video of the shooting was posted on social media, sparking protests and violence. People set cars on fire, smashed windows and clashed with officers in riot gear Sunday evening.In video that appeared to show the shooting from across a street, three officers could be seen shouting and pointing their weapons at Blake as he walked around the front of a parked SUV. As Blake opened the driver's side door and leaned inside, one officer grabbed his shirt from behind and then fired into the vehicle."He was shot seven times in his back while his children sitting in the damn car," said Justin Blake, Jacob Blake's uncle.Seven shots could be heard on the video, though it was unclear if more than one officer fired.Blake's family said he is now being treated at a Milwaukee hospital, where he is in stable condition. His children were inside the car at the time of the shooting."Livid wouldn't describe how I feel right now," Justin Blake said. "It's crazy and to traumatize some children that were in the vehicle-this is beyond repair," he said.Blake's fiancée Laquisha Booke said that Blake was unarmed."That don't make no sense to treat somebody like that, who is not armed, with the kids in the back screaming," she said.Blake's family and multiple witnesses told ABC News the 29-year-old security guard had just broken up an argument before he was shot."The officers were responding to a fight," said witness La-Ron Franklin." It was some girls fighting. A gentleman was breaking up the fight. When he was turning to get his kids, the officer shot this man seven times.""He does the same job the police does. He protect people from being hurt and let people enjoy themselves at the same time," said Donnell Lauderdale, Jacob Blake's neighbor and friend. "Why can't the police do the same?"Lauderdale said Sunday was supposed to be a celebration for their family."When I spoke to him he had presents in his hand. He was inviting my 4-year-old son to come to his 6-year-old's birthday party," Lauderdale said.A relative of Blake confirmed to ABC7 that he is the grandson of the late Pastor Jacob Blake Sr., who served as pastor of Evanston's Ebenezer African Methodist Episcopal Church.