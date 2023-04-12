'Jagged Little Pill' writer reflects on career, local roots as play begins Chicago run

Playwright Diablo Cody, who grew up in the southwest suburbs, talked about writing the story and winning a Tony Award.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Jagged Little Pill," a powerful play set to the music of Alanis Morissette, just opened at the James M. Nederlander Theatre in the Loop.

Playwright Diablo Cody, who grew up in the southwest suburbs, talked about writing the story and winning a Tony Award. Cody recalled being approached to write "Jagged Little Pill."

"My first thought was I can't possibly say no to this because I have been a fan of Alanis Morissette's since I was a teenager in the 90's - and her music has just been so meaningful to me in my life," Cody said.

Cody's screenwriting debut was the 2007 film "Juno," and she acknowledged the common threads in the projects she has worked on since then.

"Over and over I find myself wanting to tell stories about characters who are going through a transformation," Cody said. "With Juno it was a pretty blatant one where she's pregnant, but the next movie I wrote after Juno was about a girl that is possessed by a succubus and becomes a cannibal. 'Jagged Little Pill' is about a sobriety journey, so it's about people shedding their skin and becoming something new."

RELATED: New Broadway in Chicago season lineup features 'Beetlejuice,' 'The Wiz' and more

Cody won an Oscar in the Best Original Screenplay category for "Juno" at the 2008 Academy Awards. More recently, she received a Tony Award in 2021 for "Jagged Little Pill."

"Those experiences are wonderful in the aftermath because you get to enjoy that distinction for the rest of your life... but in the moment, you have zero memories of either win, it's just trippy," Cody said.

Cody grew up in Lemont, and reflected on how her upbringing has influenced her career.

"I definitely did not grow up thinking, someday I'm going to work in Hollywood or write a Broadway show, it didn't feel plausible, I'm grateful," Cody said. "I always go back to my midwestern upbringing, I always go back to where I'm from and I feel like that's been the most helpful thing for me."

"Jagged Little Pill" playing in Chicago is a full-circle moment for Cody.

"I have to say I've been so excited for these particular dates, because just the fact that the people I grew up with are going to have an opportunity to see this show and it's landed in Chicago," Cody said. "That's profound for me, as big as Broadway, so I'm just beyond thrilled."

Tickets are now available to see "Jagged Little Pill" at the Nederlander Theatre through April 23.

For more information, go to: https://www.broadwayinchicago.com/show/jagged-little-pill/