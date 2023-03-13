WATCH LIVE

Broadway in Chicago

New Broadway in Chicago season lineup features 'Beetlejuice,' 'The Wiz' and more

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, March 13, 2023 11:40PM
Broadway in Chicago announces new season lineup
Looking for things to do in Chicago? Consider getting Broadway in Chicago season tickets! The new season features "Beetlejuice," "The Wiz" and more.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The new season of Broadway in Chicago has it all: world premieres, Broadway revivals and Tony Award winners.

The Broadway smash hit "Beetlejuice" will make its Chicago debut this fall. It's a creative spin on the beloved Tim Burton film.

It's scheduled for a nearly two-week run in November at the Auditorium Theatre.

Other big names on the lineup include Tony Award-winner "Company," the revival of "The Wiz" and "Boop! The Betty Boop Musical," which is making its world premiere in Chicago.

Click here for more information.

