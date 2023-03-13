Looking for things to do in Chicago? Consider getting Broadway in Chicago season tickets! The new season features "Beetlejuice," "The Wiz" and more.

New Broadway in Chicago season lineup features 'Beetlejuice,' 'The Wiz' and more

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The new season of Broadway in Chicago has it all: world premieres, Broadway revivals and Tony Award winners.

The Broadway smash hit "Beetlejuice" will make its Chicago debut this fall. It's a creative spin on the beloved Tim Burton film.

It's scheduled for a nearly two-week run in November at the Auditorium Theatre.

Other big names on the lineup include Tony Award-winner "Company," the revival of "The Wiz" and "Boop! The Betty Boop Musical," which is making its world premiere in Chicago.

