New Broadway in Chicago season lineup features 'Beetlejuice,' 'The Wiz' and more

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The new season of Broadway in Chicago has it all: world premieres, Broadway revivals and Tony Award winners.
The Broadway smash hit "Beetlejuice" will make its Chicago debut this fall. It's a creative spin on the beloved Tim Burton film.
It's scheduled for a nearly two-week run in November at the Auditorium Theatre.
Other big names on the lineup include Tony Award-winner "Company," the revival of "The Wiz" and "Boop! The Betty Boop Musical," which is making its world premiere in Chicago.
